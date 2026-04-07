‘Our friend drowned while lifeguards were on phones’

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15-year-old Tsoarelo died after hitting his head on the pavement and drowing at a public swimming pool in Sharpeville.

Friends of a Gauteng teenager who drowned at a municipal swimming pool say they are the ones who pulled him out of the water and performed CPR on him as lifeguards were speaking on their phones at the time the tragedy occurred.

Tsoarelo Likana from Lethabong in Sebokeng, Vaal, allegedly hit his head on the pavement before drowning at Sharpeville swimming pool on Saturday.

Despite that paramedics were called to the scene, the grade 10 pupil from Moshate Secondary School did not make it.

On the day of the incident, Tsoarelo, 15, and his friends decided to go for a swim to cool off after playing football.

The group had just participated in their church’s national sports day, organised by the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ, and they paid R20 to enter the pool.

His friend, Reamogetsoe Pheku, said they had been at the pool for less than 10 minutes when their friend drowned.

“The water was deep, and we even warned one another to be careful. When we got there we were not given the rules [how they should conduct themselves].”

He said after a few minutes, he asked where Tsoarelo was and started looking for him.

“We didn’t see him, and I asked where he was because I thought I saw someone drowning.

“When we went to the water, we couldn’t get to the bottom and shouted for the lifeguard. We [Tsoarelo’s friends] then managed to pull him out and perform CPR.”

Pheku and another friend claimed that the lifeguards were speaking on their phones when Tsoarelo was drowning.

“We called for them to come and assist, but we are the ones who pulled him out of the water.

“They were watching their phones and only saw what was happening after we removed him [Tsoarelo] from the pool,” said Pheku.

“We heard from one of the people there that Tsoarelo was [somersaulting], then hit his chin on the pavement before going into the water. He tried to come out, but that is when he drowned.”

An emotional Nkoboi Likana is being comforted by neighbour Modiehi Mohase after her 15-year old son Tsoarelo died at a public swimming pool in Sharpeville. (Thulani Mbele)

Another friend said when he looked for him, he saw him drowning. That is when he got into the water to try to save him.

“We were traumatised. We couldn’t sleep that night,” the 23-year-old said, adding that Tsoarelo knew how to swim.

Police spokesperson Sgt Busisiwe Sango said Sharpeville police were summoned to the scene and on arrival a lifeguard said Tsoarelo was diving into the pool with his friends and “unfortunately, when he jumped into the water, he hit the pavement and fell into the water, and he was unable to swim and his friends removed him from the water”.

“The paramedics were called to the scene and tried to resuscitate the victim. The victim lost his life at the scene.”

Tsoarelo’s grief-stricken mother, who was surrounded by family and neighbours, said she had received a call around 3pm that there had been an accident.

“We had hoped that if paramedics are there, then it means he is not critical because if he were, then they would have taken him to the hospital. When we called again, the paramedics told us it was bad,” Nkoboi Likana said.

She said they rushed to the scene, where her son was declared dead.

“A lifeguard there told me that he was watching when my son fell into the pool. He was supposed to act fast when he fell into the pool.

“My issue is, why did he watch and not immediately help him?” she asked as she wept uncontrollably.

“If he was immediately assisted maybe he could have been saved.”

Tsoarelo’s aunt, Methela Dikana, 58, accused the lifeguards of neglect.

Police are investigating an inquest docket.

Emfuleni local municipality’s spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni said they noted with regret the tragic passing of the boy despite the presence of lifeguards and the existence of safety protocols.

“The incident occurred mid-afternoon when the child was attempting a flip into the deep end of the pool, a move that poses severe life-threatening dangers,” he said.

He said lifeguards responded according to requirements, and emergency services were called.

“Paramedics immediately performed resuscitation efforts without success.”

Sangweni said all public swimming pools operate under strict safety regulations, including lifeguard supervision, depth markings and emergency response plans. He said on the day of the incident two lifeguards were on duty.

He also said the ratio of 1:70 was observed, and, in this case, two lifeguards were sufficient, as the number of patrons was less than 50.

“The incident was duly reported to the emergency services and an initial report was prepared as a foundation for further investigations. As things stand, the municipality is awaiting a final report, which will be shared with the family of the deceased and all concerned.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the child’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. The safety of all patrons, especially children, is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.”

He said the pool has been temporarily closed.

Sowetan