Police probe potential ‘inside job’ after eight escape from Maluti cells

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eight inmates escaped from the Afsondering police station cells in Maluti on Saturday. Stock photo.

Eastern Cape police said a case of aiding and abetting has been opened for investigation after the escape of eight detainees over the Easter weekend.

One of the detainees, a murder accused, has since been recaptured.

The inmates escaped from the Afsondering police station cells in Maluti on Saturday.

“The investigation into the circumstances of the escape, including a separate case of aiding and abetting, continues. The team is following up on information that will lead to the arrest of the remaining seven escapees,” police said in a statement.

The escapees still on the run are Asiphe Yawu, Abraham Goboza, Kwanele Mzala, Thabo Nana, Siphelele Nondolo, Anele Ludidi and Sinethemba Mazendala. They were in custody for offences including murder, rape, crimen injuria and assault.