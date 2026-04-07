POLL | Should the sport department reconsider funding superfans for the 2026 World Cup?

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Superfan Mama Joy Chauke at the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarterfinal match between France and South Africa at Stade de France in Paris, France, on October 15 2023.

A social media feud between sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie and football superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke has reignited a heated debate over government-funded travel for supporters before the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Shortly after taking office in 2024, McKenzie made headlines by cancelling state funding for superfans to attend international sporting events.

The controversy resurfaced recently when Chauke took to X to plead for financial assistance, acknowledging that the department would no longer foot her bill.

“I would like to be there,” Chauke posted. “I’m asking for help from anyone to help me attend World Cup 2026. McKenzie won’t pay for fans, especially Mama Joy.”

The post quickly caught the minister’s attention. McKenzie responded bluntly, suggesting that Chauke’s French husband should finance the trip instead.

“We got you a husband, my sister; let him pay for the love of his life,” McKenzie said. “The euro is very strong, and Frenchmen are known to be romantic. Let him pay, sister Joy.”

The exchange has divided social media users. While many support the minister’s cost-cutting measures, others argue that Chauke’s presence is a vital component of the national team’s morale and brand.

The department previously spent more than R1m to send Chauke and fellow fan Botha Msila to the Rugby World Cup in France. Critics have long labelled such spending a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Despite the government snub, McKenzie has not entirely ruled out fan representation. He suggested he might approach private sponsors to fund a broader delegation, potentially sending a group of “loyal fans” from various local clubs to the US, rather than focusing on a select few celebrities.

TimesLIVE