Three stranded Nigerians at OR Tambo deported after entry refusal

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Three Nigerians were stranded at OR Tambo International Airport after having been refused entry to South Africa. File photo

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (Nidcom) has announced that three Nigerians stranded at OR Tambo International Airport have been cleared and have departed South Africa.

The trio was denied entry on Sunday. One of the travellers, identified as Yemi Firstson on X, claimed they were “unlawfully detained” despite possessing valid visas and relevant documentation. Firstson alleged they were singled out for no reason, adding that officials seized one traveller’s phone and attempted to take his as well.

They are saying they will detain us for no reason until God knows when. We told them we wanted to book another flight back home immediately, but they refused — Yemi Firstson

“They are saying they will detain us for no reason until God knows when,” Firstson posted during the ordeal. “We told them we wanted to book another flight back home immediately, but they refused.”

After the incident, Nidcom confirmed the three individuals would arrive in Lagos the next day. However, the commission raised concerns regarding the circumstances leading to the refusal, attributing the situation to an over-reliance on unregulated visa agents.

“These agents often collect applicants’ passport data and complete sections of the visa application — particularly the purpose of visit, itinerary, accommodation, and ties to Nigeria — without the full knowledge or approval of the travellers,” the commission stated. “Consequently, many applicants are unable to verify the information provided when questioned during immigration interviews, resulting in entry refusal.”

Nidcom also specifically referenced Firstson, claiming he had been flagged for previously making insulting remarks about the South African government online.

“This had already placed him on their watchlist,” the commission noted. “When confronted at the port of entry, he was unable to substantiate those statements, which further aggravated the situation.”

Despite the intervention of Nigerian authorities, Firstson expressed deep disappointment, accusing Nidcom of spreading “false narratives and wrongful profiling”. He maintained his social media history was never mentioned during the standoff.

“At no point did any South African immigration official make reference to or ask me anything about my social media,” Firstson countered. “I also want to make it categorically clear that the issue was not about my visa, which invalidates the claim regarding the use of agents. Even so, when did it become an error to use an agent? This is the route most Nigerians take.”

Firstson further accused South African officials at the airport of physical and verbal mistreatment.

“The real issue was the harassment and the inhumane treatment,” he said. “An immigration official held a stapler and threatened to throw it at me. There were harsh words directed at Nigerians in general. Yet, I am being framed as the problem.”

Nidcom has advised all Nigerian travellers to apply for visas directly or through licensed agents only, ensuring that all submitted details are accurate and personally verified to avoid discrepancies during immigration interviews.

“We strongly urge all Nigerians planning international travel to exercise due diligence. Responsible preparation protects not only the individual but also Nigeria’s reputation.”

TimesLIVE