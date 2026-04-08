Easter brings new life: 69 babies born at Charlotte Maxeke hospital

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Sixty-nine babies were born at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital over the Easter weekend.

A total of 69 babies were born at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital over the Easter weekend, offering a glimpse into how busy maternity wards remain during public holidays.

The births were recorded between Good Friday and Easter Monday, according to figures shared by the Gauteng health department.

Of the 69 newborns, 44 were girls and 25 were boys, with four sets of twins among them.

Thirty-eight of the babies were delivered through normal vaginal births, while 31 were delivered by caesarean section. Hospital data shows that Easter Monday was the busiest day with 22 births recorded, while Saturday had the lowest number at 11.

While Easter birth figures are not routinely released across the province, the numbers provide a snapshot of activity at one of Gauteng’s major hospitals during a long weekend.

By comparison, the province recorded significantly higher numbers during the festive season. At least 428 babies were born across Gauteng on Christmas Day in 2025, the highest in the country.

Nationally, 1,668 babies were delivered on Christmas Day in public health facilities, highlighting the continued demand for maternity services even during major holidays.

Gauteng consistently sees the highest number of births in the country during peak periods, with large hospitals such as Chris Hani Baragwanath and Tembisa among the busiest.

The Easter figures, although limited to a single facility, reflect a similar pattern, with dozens of families welcoming new life over the long weekend.

TimesLIVE