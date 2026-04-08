Kruger Park visitor fined for getting out of vehicle during lion sighting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A tourist was fined R2,500 for ignoring safety rules in the Kruger National Park.

A tourist recklessly stepped out of a vehicle during a lion sighting in the Kruger National Park — and showed the middle finger to other visitors trying to warn him of the danger.

He was issued with a R2,500 penalty fine after he was stopped by guards when exiting the Crocodile Bridge gate on Tuesday.

Video footage of the tourist was posted on social media by other park visitors and shared by Wildest Kruger Sightings after he stepped out of a vehicle to take photographs. He made the rude gesture to other guests when they cautioned him that his behaviour was risky.

Kruger National Park communication manager Reynold Thakhuli advised all visitors to follow the rules when entering a wildlife reserve.

“We encourage guests to observe the rules of the park because what he did was dangerous for him, other guests and the animals,” he said.

Wildest Kruger Sightings regularly shares images and videos of animals in the national park intended to conserve and protect South Africa’s natural assets.

TimesLIVE