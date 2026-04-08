Nqweba blocked off by taxi strike

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About 100 taxi's have blocked all four entry points to Nqweba (formerly Kirkwood) on Wednesday morning.

Nqweba (formerly Kirkwood) has come to a standstill after about 100 taxis blocked four key entry points to the town on Wednesday morning.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the South African Police Service has been deployed and are on the scene at the service delivery and taxi strike.

“It is alleged that since the early hours of this morning, roads in and out of town are blocked by about 100 taxis at four different entry points into town,” Gantana said.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area between Moses Mabida Location and the CBD and follow alternative directions given by officers on the scene.”

Department of Transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose said traffic disruptions in area had significantly impacted the movement of goods and services in the Sundays River Valley.

“With knock-on effects felt in surrounding towns due to its role as a key economic hub in the area.

“While the issues raised by the protestors relate to municipal matters, as custodians of transport in the province, we remain concerned about the continued blockage of critical routes and the broader implications for economic activity.

“The smooth flow of traffic is essential in ensuring that transport continues to drive and support local and regional economies.”

Binqose urge all parties involved to act responsibly and work towards a resolution that restores normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

The Herald