Nqweba roads reopened after taxi blockade

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Roads in and around Nqweba are being reopened following talks between taxi operators and transport MEC Xolile Nqatha

After a tense day in the Sundays River Valley district, all roads in and around Nqweba (formerly Kirkwood) have been reopened.

The town came to a standstill when about 100 taxis blocked four key entry points to the town on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from the Sundays River Valley municipality, transport MEC Xolile Nqatha had engaged taxi operators by telephone, calling for patience while the department and its stakeholders worked towards addressing the challenges raised by the taxi operators.

These include financial constraints within the department, as well as interim measures to pave the affected road.

“As part of the proposed resolutions, a committee will be established comprising officials from the department of transport, the municipality, South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) and leadership of local taxi associations.

“The committee will be led by mayor Solethu Lucas,” the statement read.

The committee is expected to convene its first progress meeting from next week.

“Roads are currently being reopened, and traffic flow is expected to gradually return to normal.

“This collaborative intervention reflects government’s integrated approach in responding to community concerns through co-ordinated efforts across all spheres and stakeholders.”

The Herald