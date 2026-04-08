SACP Gauteng relieved as R179bn provincial budget dodges deadlock

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The Gauteng budget was initially delayed due to insufficient support but was eventually approved during a second sitting on March 31.

The SACP in Gauteng has welcomed the adoption of the 2026/27 provincial budget which was initially delayed due to insufficient support but was eventually approved during a second sitting on March 31.

The party said Gauteng’s budget of R179.2bn would play a vital role in funding key sectors such as education, healthcare, transport, infrastructure, social development and economic co-ordination.

SACP spokesperson Nkosithethile Bonga said a prolonged provincial deadlock would have worsened uncertainty and mirrored the dysfunction already seen at local government level.

“Had the budget failed a second time, Gauteng would have faced significant setbacks, including delays in departmental spending, disruptions to infrastructure projects, interruptions in essential service delivery, uncertainty in procurement processes and increased strain on urgent priorities like water, roads, health and education,” she added.

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