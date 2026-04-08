South Africa

SACP Gauteng relieved as R179bn provincial budget dodges deadlock

The way is now open for vital funding in key sectors after initial delays due to insufficient support

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Ntwanano Mtileni

The Gauteng provincial legislature. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The Gauteng budget was initially delayed due to insufficient support but was eventually approved during a second sitting on March 31.

The SACP in Gauteng has welcomed the adoption of the 2026/27 provincial budget which was initially delayed due to insufficient support but was eventually approved during a second sitting on March 31.

The party said Gauteng’s budget of R179.2bn would play a vital role in funding key sectors such as education, healthcare, transport, infrastructure, social development and economic co-ordination.

SACP spokesperson Nkosithethile Bonga said a prolonged provincial deadlock would have worsened uncertainty and mirrored the dysfunction already seen at local government level.

“Had the budget failed a second time, Gauteng would have faced significant setbacks, including delays in departmental spending, disruptions to infrastructure projects, interruptions in essential service delivery, uncertainty in procurement processes and increased strain on urgent priorities like water, roads, health and education,” she added.

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