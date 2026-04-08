Western Cape high court judge Taswell Papier dies at 64

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Judge Taswell Papier of the Western Cape division of the high court, passed away on Tuesday. He was 64.

“Judge Papier’s life of selfless service touched countless lives and shaped the nation’s pursuit of justice,” Western Cape judge president Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana and the Western Cape judiciary said in a statement.

A product of the University of the Western Cape, Papier studied law during the turbulent 1980s as a committed student activist and dedicated scholar.

He earned a scholarship for a Master’s Degree in Human Rights Law at Harvard University in the US before returning to open his own practice in Mitchells Plain, where he served the poor and vulnerable across Western Cape townships.

Remembering Judge Taswell Papier of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, may his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/y2TNE3UZFm — RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) April 8, 2026

In a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Justice, the judge president said as an attorney, Papier represented thousands of students and school learners, arrested by apartheid police during protests, as well as members of liberation movements charged with treason, sabotage, and membership in banned organisations.

“A pioneer in access to justice, judge Papier piloted pro bono programmes in the legal profession, making them a professional requirement for attorneys and advocates. His firm later merged with ENS, where he led the pro bono department and excelled in commercial and administrative law.”

Papier received the prestigious Global Award for his work in human rights and pro bono programmes. Active in the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, he held many official positions and was nominated by his colleagues for the bench.

“Since his appointment in January 2018, Papier served with utmost integrity, care and distinction, presiding over significant cases that advanced constitutional rights, administrative justice, and equity.

“Known for his kind, gentle and caring personality, he mentored generations of lawyers and embodied judicial excellence,” Mabindla-Boqwana said.

Papier is survived by his wife Joy, son Roscoe, daughter Kayla, mother, father and sister.

“Our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy of compassion and justice endures.”

TimesLIVE