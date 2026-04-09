Ex-mineworkers still awaiting payment 15 years later

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Former mineworkers Sifiso Timane, Patrick Bhaduza, Anurio Filipe Queba, Luis Maticane, Luis Jala, Silvester Josa and Denis Mutuque have been waiting for their severance pay from Aurora mine in Germiston since the company was liquidated in 2012.

Denis Mutugue, 64, worked for the Aurora Gold Mine for 27 years, earning a salary of R1,718 until the company collapsed in 2011.

Since then, he’s been waiting for his R10,993 severance package, which he hopes will significantly change his family’s circumstances.

Mutugue is one of 475 former employees of the Germiston mine who have been waiting to receive their money. Some of his former colleagues have died waiting.

The mine was owned by Khulubuse Zuma, the nephew of former president Jacob Zuma, and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Zondwa Mandela, before it went under, leaving more than 5,000 employees destitute.

Most of the workers have left Ekurhuleni penniless, while around 300, represented by the Solidarity union, received payment.

Lawyers representing the company said the matter was before the court, as they’ve allegedly been trying to recoup more than R16m from the liquidators.

The matter has dragged on for 15 years, and Mutugue is hoping to get his money before he dies of old age and heartache.

“There hasn’t been much progress on getting the funds, and it’s been years. The company went into liquidation in 2011, and since then, we have not seen anything,” he said.

“Without a pension or UIF, I’ve been forced to do small jobs just to survive, but that’s not enough. I worked for that mine, but today I live hand to mouth, struggling to feed my family.”

Mutugue, who stays in the Makause informal settlement in Primrose, Germiston, started working for the company in 1984 as a team leader. He said the money he’s expecting might seem little, but it can make a difference to his family.

“I‘m unsure if the money would have increased by the time I lodged the claim, but I still hope it helps me buy or build a home for my six kids,” he said.

“We are sharing a shack, and it’s very small. The area we live in doesn’t have electricity or water. I want to be able to take my kids out of here because life here is unbearable.”

According to claim documents, some of the miners were owed as little as R4,988, having worked for the company since 1994.

Antonio Nhaca said he is owed R26,760, while Moses Langa said R38,429 is due to him. “I don’t want to die like the other miners who passed away waiting for their money,” said Langa.

“I have 10 grandchildren, and three of them live with me. The money would really help. I can invest some of it for my children.”

Another worker, Luis Maticane, said he was forced to remove his two teenage children from school due to financial strain. “I relied on piece jobs, but after I was attacked and injured, I could no longer work properly. Now my children have to help where they can,” he said.

Kim Warren, Aurora’s attorney, said the amount each worker will ultimately receive depends on whether the funds can be recovered.

“At this stage, the liquidators cannot assess the precise impact of the delays. This can only be determined once the funds have been recovered and the liquidation and distribution account has been finalised,” she said.

In 2015, the high court held the directors personally liable for R1.7bn in damages, though much of that debt remains unpaid.

Former mineworkers outside what used to be the entrance to Aurora mine. They and other employees have been waiting for their severance pay since the company was liquidated in 2012. (Thulani Mbele)

Cosatu general secretary Solly Phetoe said the union federation was assisting 475 workers who were owed about R5m. “The money never reached the workers. When we engaged with stakeholders, there were claims that the funds were handled by the lawyer involved in the liquidation,” he said.

Phetoe said the matter remained unresolved. “It may have been closed administratively, but not in a way that delivers justice,” he said.

“The court has already ruled that workers must be paid. Cosatu or any relevant unions can push for enforcement. If the lawyers were involved, they need to explain where the money went.”