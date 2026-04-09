SA’s call centre economy surges, creating 8,000 jobs in three months

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The business process outsourcing sector is quietly powering job creation and growth in South Africa. Picture:

For many young South Africans, a headset and a computer screen have become the first step to working.

A recent report by not-for profit organisation Business Process Enabling South Africa (BPESA) shows 8,180 new call centre international jobs were created between April and June 2025.

The Western Cape led with 4,119 new jobs and KwaZulu-Natal followed with 2,434 new jobs. The Eastern Cape created 900 new international jobs — the highest number ever recorded in the province.

Most of the work comes from overseas companies, such as the US and UK, which rely on South African workers to handle customer calls, sales and support services.

In provinces like Gauteng, call centre jobs are gaining more traction.

CEO Reshni Singh said more international companies are sending their customer service and support work to South Africa, which is driving up demand for jobs in the sector.

He said this growing demand shows that South Africa is slowly building a strong reputation as a trusted place for outsourcing.

“This steady growth is not just about employment numbers — it is also bringing foreign income into the country, with billions of rand generated through export revenue."

The report also highlighted that the hiring age range is between 18 and 34, with women playing a leading role in the industry.

Singh said the sector tackles youth unemployment in any possible way. “The industry is constantly creating opportunities for people from disadvantaged backgrounds and offering structured training that helps them build practical and transferable skills, such as communication skills, negotiation skills, sales and more.”

Singh said as the demand continues to grow, the sector is expected to create more opportunities — particularly for young people looking for a way into the job market.

“The industry is bringing foreign revenue into the country, supports local businesses and helps position South Africa as a competitive global service hub,” he said.

TimesLIVE spoke to quality analyst at AlphaBPO Olwethu Ntuli, who entered the sector as a sales agent in 2022. He said his journey in the sector reflected the opportunities within the industry.

The industry is bringing foreign revenue into the country, supports local businesses and helps position South Africa as a competitive global service hub — Reshni Singh

“I came in with no corporate experience, but I was able to learn quickly and grow,” he said.

Through consistent effort, he moved into a quality assurance role, where he now evaluates performance, supports staff development and ensures service standards are met.

Ntuli said his plan was to study and get a job in his field of study, but due to the high unemployment rate, he could not sit at home and do nothing.

“The industry opened doors and allowed me to move beyond entry-level roles, I now can afford my lifestyle and advance my photography business.”

Industry leaders said the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector is not just about answering calls, it is about developing people.

Mazwi Phakathi, the founder of Be You Development Society, who also spent a decade in the BPO industry before moving into leadership and youth development, described call centres as an incubator for growth.

“You can start at entry level and work your way up to senior management. Along the way, you learn about business, people and performance,” he said.

While the opportunities are significant, he said the transition into the industry can be challenging for first-time workers.

“Employees gain skills in communication, problem-solving, data analysis and customer management.” he said. “These skills are valuable across many industries, making BPO a strong career starting point.

A freelance call centre trainer, Morris Ndimande, explained that those looking to join the sector must be prepared to adapt to a fast-paced, performance-driven environment where results are closely measured.

“When entering this industry, the biggest shift is mindset,” he said. “People must learn not to take things personally as the industry can be brutal.” They must focus on results and take ownership of their growth.

“People downplay contact centres because they see the entry point, not the trajectory.

“The environment is the same, the difference is how you approach it. It can either be a job you’re stuck in, or a job you build from,” Ndimande said.

TimesLIVE