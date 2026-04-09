Top five things we know about Aids drug Lenacapavir in SA

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Four Eastern Cape districts will soon be rolling out the 'groundbreaking' HIV prevention injection, PrEP Lenacapavir, a six-monthly injectable. Picture: SUPPLIED

South Africa has received its first batch of the highly anticipated HIV prevention medicine Lenacapavir, marking a milestone in the country’s fight against HIV.

The initial shipment consists of 37,920 doses, which will be administered to HIV-negative individuals twice a year to help prevent infection.

According to the department of health, the six-monthly injectable is part of South Africa’s integrated and people-centred HIV prevention strategy, aimed at reducing new infections and sustaining the country’s HIV response in line with the Global Aids Strategy for 2026–2030.

1. A first-of-its-kind HIV prevention injection in Africa

South Africa officially approved Lenacapavir, branded as Sunlenca, last year, making it the first country in Africa to authorise the twice-yearly injectable for HIV prevention. The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced its registration in the country on October 27 2025.

2. It offers twice-yearly protection against HIV

Lenacapavir is a long-acting injectable that is administered every six months to HIV-negative individuals as a form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). It provides a long-term alternative to daily oral prevention pills.

3. It is part of South Africa’s broader HIV strategy

The medicine is being introduced as part of the country’s integrated and people-centred HIV prevention strategy, aimed at reducing new infections and supporting the Global Aids Strategy for 2026–2030.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the rollout was expected to expand prevention options and improve adherence, especially among vulnerable groups.

“This six-monthly injectable is expected to expand HIV prevention choices, improve adherence, especially among the most vulnerable priority groups including adolescent girls and young women, sex workers, and men having sex with men, among others,” said Mohale.

4. It is highly effective but not a vaccine

Lenacapavir is preventive medicine, not a vaccine, but is considered one of the most promising advances in HIV prevention in years.

According to Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, “Lenacapavir is an antiviral medicine that is recommended, in combination with safer sex practices, for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV-1 infection in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35kg.”

“The registration of Lenacapavir is a game-changer, given the high prevalence of HIV in South Africa. This product is the most effective HIV prevention measure thus far,” she said.

5. The first shipment has already arrived

The first batch of Lenacapavir in South Africa consists of 37,920 doses, which arrived in the country last Thursday.

TimesLIVE