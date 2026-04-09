Tshwane CFO to face Madlanga commission next week

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Embattled Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi will appear before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Friday next week.

Embattled Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi will appear before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Friday next week.

This comes after he made a brief appearance at the commission on Thursday for rescheduling purposes.

WhatsApp messages, which are evidence before the commission, show that Mnisi was at the centre of what appears to be a tender manipulation plot.

The chats suggest that Mnisi and Umashi Dhlamini, the deputy commissioner for procurement services, rigged tenders and helped their preferred companies secure multimillion-rand tenders.

While Dhlamini is on suspension, Mnisi has been given some time to inform the city council why he should not be suspended.

Sowetan