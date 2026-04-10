Beyond the reunion: The invisible scars of infant abduction

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A child stealing case ends in relief, but concerns grow over the rise in infant abductions in Gauteng. Stock photo.

Experts have warned of the profound psychological consequences for both mother and baby if separated during the first year of the child’s life due to kidnapping.

On April 11 2025, a Malawian mother left Hillbrow clinic with her newborn. She was accompanied by two women who had gained her trust during earlier visits by helping her communicate.

The women walked her home and offered her money to buy food, suggesting she leave the baby behind. When she returned, both the child and one of the women had disappeared.

A case of child stealing was opened. After months of investigation and a public appeal, police tracked the suspect from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng. The baby was eventually found in Vosloorus after a community tip-off.

Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said two women have been arrested. One of the suspects is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on April 15. Investigations are ongoing.

While the reunion marks a joyful moment, experts say the psychological impact cannot be ignored.

Clinical psychologist Lauren Gower said rebuilding the bond between mother and child will take time, patience and support.

“Skin-to-skin contact is still effective between mother and baby,” she said.

Gower said that babies depend on familiarity such as touch, smell and routine and losing that connection can make a reunion challenging.

“Babies get used to the smell and the touch of the mother,” she said.

“After a traumatic separation, babies frequently struggle with sleep problems, emotional withdrawal, and hypervigilance. And there may be significant distress for both mother and baby in the initial adjustment phase.”

Over time, the baby may begin to recognise and trust the mother again.

“Between one and three months, they start to develop basic familiarity,” she said.

But full emotional security can take longer.

“Attachment can take three to six months to rebuild, and full emotional security may take up to a year.”

Gower added that the mother will also need support after the trauma of losing her child.

Dr Shaheda Omar, clinical director of the Teddy Bear Foundation, said early separation can have a deep and lasting effect on a child’s development.

“The brain will never forget any exposure to any kind of traumatic separation in this instance,” she said.

She noted that when a baby is suddenly separated from their primary caregiver, it disrupts their sense of safety and ability to form secure relationships.

“If the infant or child is removed suddenly, especially for a prolonged period, they would have difficulty in latching onto another relationship.”

Omar said this can lead to long-term challenges, including fear, anxiety and difficulty trusting others.

“You may see insecure attachment, a lack of trust and difficulty forming relationships in the future.”

Some children may become clingy and fearful, while others may struggle to manage emotions or behaviour. Despite this, she stressed that healing is possible with the right care.

“If the child continues to receive stable, warm and responsive caregiving, and the separation is temporary, there is strong potential to heal.”

The case comes amid growing concern over infant abductions in the country. Experts believe that profound grief and untreated psychological trauma after pregnancy loss are major drivers behind these crimes.

Prof Nontembeko Bila, head of social work and criminology at the University of Pretoria, has previously warned that conditions such as pseudocyesis, delusional disorder and unresolved PTSD can lead women to believe a child is theirs.

“These acts are commonly linked to unresolved trauma, identity crises, intense social pressure to become a mother, or the psychological consequences of infertility, miscarriage or relationship breakdowns,” she said.

She explained that in some cases, women develop conditions that distort reality and make them believe they are entitled to a child.

Similarly, Dr Patience Kovane said, the grief of pregnancy loss can be overwhelming.

“They see no other way out and resort to stealing to replace their pregnancy loss because they are yearning to hold a baby,” she said.

Experts say the rise in such cases reflects deeper social and psychological challenges, including limited access to mental health support and strong societal pressure around motherhood.

As the mother and her child begin to rebuild their lives together, specialists say consistent care, patience and early intervention are key.

“Through trauma-informed care, accessible mental health services and community support, we can mitigate the root causes and protect vulnerable mothers, infants and families,” Bila said.

TimesLIVE