IN PICS | Chatsworth man airlifted to hospital after shooting

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Paramedics stabilise a man who was shot several times in Chatsworth on Friday. He was later airlifted to hospital.

A man was airlifted to hospital on Friday after being shot several times in Chatsworth, Durban.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they and Amawelele Emergency Services responded to the shooting on Chatsworth Main Road in Bayview shortly after midday.

He said security and police were at the scene where the man, in his 40s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

After advanced life support paramedics stabilised the man, they called in the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to transport him to a specialised hospital for further medical treatment due to the severity of his injuries.

Jamieson said the cause of the shooting was unknown and police were investigating.

TimesLIVE