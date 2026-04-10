IN PICS | Mayfair loses Islamic centre building to fire

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The main hall at an Islamic studies and community centre in Mayfair, Johannesburg, burnt down this week.

A sense of loss has settled over the community of Mayfair in Johannesburg after a fire tore through the area’s Ethiopian Islamic Centre.

City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Kagiso Phasha said firefighters were alerted in the early hours of Monday.

“Fire crews arrived at the scene by 1.59am, battling a blaze that had fully engulfed the main hall,” said Phasha.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the hall area and prevent further spread, but the interior was decimated.

“Emergency services arrived within 10 minutes of the report and worked alongside community members to suppress the blaze.”

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The fire-damaged Islamic studies and community centre in Mayfair, Johannesburg. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The owner of the centre, Kenete Yusuf, said the building served as a versatile sanctuary to its community members, acting as a gathering place for family weddings and celebrations, as well as funerals and various community initiatives.

Yusuf said a security guard working the night shift at a neighbouring building raised the alarm about the fire. “The guard ran over to the hall to alert the staff member on-site,” he said.

Uthman Alie, the caretaker of the centre, was asleep on the property when the fire broke out.

“I am so hurt about the situation,” he said.

“I’m also worried that criminals will take advantage of the darkness in the centre now. It makes me feel unsafe.”

The charred remains of the main hall at the Mayfair Islamic Centre. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

He said they are devastated by the destruction of the hall, which has brought all community activities to a standstill. “Now that the centre is like this, we are afraid of what might happen next.”

Alie said the hall had been fully furnished with chairs, sofas and tables — all of which were destroyed. The smell of smoke lingered long after the flames had been extinguished, amid the charred remains.

Yusuf said the building was not insured, leaving the centre in a precarious financial position. The path to rebuilding and recovery appears uncertain.

“A fundraising campaign negotiation has been launched to see if it is possible to raise the necessary funds to renovate or reinstate the building so it can resume its vital functions,” he said.

TimesLIVE