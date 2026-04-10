Nine-year-old chess prodigy Atlehang Malemane seeks support to represent SA overseas

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Mpho Malemane, mother of nine-year-old chess sensation Atlehang Malemane, is seeking funding to help her daughter compete on the global stage.

Atlehang has qualified for the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2026, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from May 16 to 26.

Representing South Africa, Atlehang has earned an opportunity to compete against the world’s finest young players. In addition to the Sri Lanka event, she has been selected for the FIDE World Cadets Chess Championship 2026, which will be held in Batumi, Georgia, this June.

Participating in these prestigious international competitions requires a significant financial commitment of about R103,000. These costs cover:

international flights and visas;

accommodation and meals;

tournament entry and FIDE fees;

Chess SA administration and official uniforms; and

related travel expenses

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mpho described her daughter as a bright child who has always been drawn to numbers and literature.

“What started as curiosity quickly turned into passion, as she showed a natural ability to think critically and strategically,” Mpho said. — Mpho Malemane, Atlehang mother's

“She started writing her name at the age of three,” Mpho said, adding that Atlehang has always been eager to share her extensive general knowledge.

The grade 4 pupil’s chess journey also began at age three. Today she holds a Junior Master title with South African national colours. While she excels at chess, she remains an academic high achiever who is active in various extracurricular activities.

Her passion for the game was sparked by her father, who played with her during her toddler years. Her interest deepened once she was exposed to the game at school.

“What started as curiosity quickly turned into passion, as she showed a natural ability to think critically and strategically,” Mpho said.

Young chess sensation Atlehang Malemane. (supplied)

Atlehang’s rise in the chess world has been defined by consistency. Since moving to the national circuit in 2024, she has maintained a position in the top five every year.

“The journey has been both exciting and challenging,” Mpho explained. “As a young player, she has had to balance school and chess while continuously improving her skills. She sets high expectations for herself. We were incredibly proud when she earned her Junior Master title in 2025 after placing in the top three in South Africa.”

The proud mother describes Atlehang as “focused and confident”, noting that “she always makes sure to checkmate the king”.

The family has explored assistance through the department of sports, arts and culture but support has been limited. Consequently, they are reaching out to the public and private sectors to ensure Atlehang does not miss this opportunity.

A BackaBuddy fundraising campaign has been launched to help bridge the financial gap.

“Competing internationally would be a life-changing opportunity for Atlehang,” Mpho said. “It would expose her to a higher level of competition and inspire her to pursue excellence. For us as a family, it would be a proud and emotional milestone to see her represent South Africa on the global stage.”

TimesLIVE