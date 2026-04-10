SA citrus exports to China get boost as cold treatment rules ease

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The key changes relate to relaxation of temperature and duration of cold sterilisation for citrus products, especially lemons.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has welcomed the successful amendment of the cold treatment requirements regulating the export of South African citrus to China.

Steenhuisen described the amendment as a big step forward in expanding trade opportunities and deepening an already strong partnership.

The key changes mainly relate to relaxation of temperature and duration of cold sterilisation, especially for lemons.

Before the amendment, cold treatment was to be at −0.6°C or below and maintained for no less than 24 days. The new protocol requires that cold treatment must be 3°C or below and maintained for not less than 18 consecutive days.

Steenhuisen said the new treatment options are expected to improve export efficiencies, reduce costs for producers and exporters and ensure that even higher-quality fruit reaches Chinese consumers.

He said this will help South African citrus continue to grow its presence in a market that is both dynamic and increasingly important to South Africa’s agricultural sector.

“These agreements are the result of trust, respect and sustained co-operation, and they are helping open doors for our producers at a time when diversification has never been more important,” Steenhuisen said.

The agriculture department said China was one of South Africa’s most valued agricultural trading partners.

In 2025, exports of citrus to China and Hong Kong accounted for about 11.5-million cartons, representing about 6% of total citrus exports, with clear potential for further growth as demand continues to expand.

The department said the citrus industry remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s agricultural performance. In 2025, Southern Africa exported about 204-million cartons of citrus, with South Africa contributing about 193-million cartons. Export earnings exceeded $2bn for the first time, reaching an estimated $2.47bn.

The sector supported about 140,000 direct jobs at farm and packhouse level, with broader employment across logistics, export services and international distribution.

This latest progress builds on a series of important trade gains, including the recent opening of the Chinese market to South African stone fruit; apricots, peaches, nectarines, plums and prunes.

Steenhuisen said the government will continue working closely with industry stakeholders, including the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa, to strengthen trade relationships, uphold phytosanitary standards and support the long-term growth of the sector.

“This is the kind of progress we are working to replicate across the sector — strong partnerships, growing markets and real opportunities flowing back to farmers and rural communities,” Steenhuisen said.

TimesLIVE