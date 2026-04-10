South Africa

Suspects nabbed for murder of six-year-old Gqeberha girl

Police arrest two in connection with child’s killing after body found at St George’s Beach

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

South African Police Service (SAPS) badge. File picture
Two alleged child murderers arrested on Friday morning will appear in Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday. File photo. (Elvis Ntombela)

A pair of alleged child murderers were arrested on Friday morning and are set to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the police family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Gqeberha arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl.

“FCS detectives followed up on information regarding two people of interest believed to be in Makhanda. The information was operationalised, leading to the arrest of a 25-year-old female and a 31-year-old male. The suspects were subsequently transported back to Gqeberha for further investigation,” said Gantana.

On Friday the investigation led to the discovery of the body of a child in a shallow grave at St George’s Beach.

“The suspects have been detained on charges of murder and are expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday. The identity of the deceased child will be confirmed and released once formal identification processes have been concluded.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata commended police for their relentless efforts in ensuring that those responsible are brought to book.

“This is a deeply disturbing and heartbreaking case. The brutality inflicted on an innocent child has no place in our society,” he said.

“We commend our members for their dedication and persistence in ensuring that justice is served. We urge communities to continue working with the police and to report any information that may assist in investigations of this nature.”

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

RENOSI MOKATE & KENNETH CREAMER | Fuel levy cut offers short-term relief amid global crisis

2

WATCH | The final bow: Albert Mazibuko’s last performance with Ladysmith Black Mambazo

3

OLIVER METH | Helen Zille’s Joburg campaign: shock, outrage … and then what?

4

Court battle looms over Knoflokskraal land dispute

5

MARK KEOHANE | Let’s not lie about why Leinster loses

Related Articles