‘They are lying’: service provider challenges Nampak’s version of contract termination

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A contract dispute has erupted between packaging giant Nampak and service provider Tebogo Maluleke, founder of Moagi Lifestyle, after Nampak ended a canteen services agreement at its Bevcan Rosslyn plant in Pretoria.

Maluleke has accused Nampak of lying about the circumstances surrounding the end of the contract, insisting he never asked for an early termination as claimed by the company.

Documents seen by TimesLIVE show that Nampak issued a notice of termination on August 1, 2025, informing Moagi Lifestyle that the agreement would come to an end on September 30, 2025.

The letter was signed by logistics and procurement manager Kabelo Mpitimpiti.

Nampak said though the contract required a 30-day notice period, it had given 58 days’ notice.

The canteen services agreement, according to the company, was concluded in November 2024 and included a clause allowing either party to terminate it for convenience.

However, Maluleke claims he was unfairly dismissed as a service provider and that the company did not give proper reasons for ending the agreement.

Through its legal representatives, Moagi Lifestyle wrote to Nampak on September 23 2025 asking for urgent reasons for the termination.

In the letter, the attorneys said while they did not deny Nampak’s right to terminate the contract, they believed the company had failed to follow the dispute resolution and arbitration process set out in clause 12 of the agreement.

They argued that the termination was premature and made in bad faith.

In a second letter dated October 2 2025, the attorneys rejected an offer from Nampak and demanded immediate payment of all outstanding invoices.

They also sought compensation equal to six months’ payment, claiming the cancellation amounted to a breach of contract.

The lawyers further stated that alleged issues where the service provider allegedly did not do what was expected under the agreement raised by Nampak had never previously been communicated to Maluleke.

They accused the company of raising issues only after the contract had already been terminated.

Nampak has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

In a response letter dated October 6 2025, legal adviser Cassaraine Jacobus said the company was fully entitled to terminate the agreement without cause and without giving reasons.

“Nampak is entitled to terminate the canteen service agreement without cause and without providing reasons, as provided for in its terms,” the company said.

It added that claims of unlawful termination and compensation were without legal basis.

When TimesLIVE approached Nampak for comment, Nampak argued that the termination was lawful and done in line with the agreement.

“The agreement was concluded in November 2024 and the agreement makes provision for termination through convenience, a right lawfully exercised by Nampak. Notice to terminate was served on August 1 2025 and effective from September 30 2025,” Nampak said.

Nampak further claimed that the service provider had requested an earlier termination date and that it had accepted this request.

But Maluleke has dismissed this version and insisted he never requested an early termination.

TimesLIVE