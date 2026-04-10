Trucker protest shuts N3 near Harrismith

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A protest by truck drivers is obstructing the N3 toll route in both directions near the Harrismith interchange in the Free State.

A protest by truck drivers is obstructing the N3 toll route in both directions near the Harrismith interchange in the Free State.

“All traffic is stacked at the scene of the closure, resulting in significant delays toward Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal,” the N3 Toll Concession said.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel to the area until further notice.

N3 TOLL ROUTE | TRAFFIC UPDATE | 42nd Hill, Harrismith, Free State: TOTAL ROAD CLOSURE | 07:45 on Friday, 10 April 2026 — Multiple trucks continue to obstruct the N3 Toll Route in both directions near the Harrismith North Interchange (I/C 34) at N3-7X 36.0 N, causing significant… pic.twitter.com/GwZe2O7lAi — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 10, 2026

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said law enforcement officers have been deployed to the area.

It is not clear how long the blockade will last for.

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