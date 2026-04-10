South Africa

Trucker protest shuts N3 near Harrismith

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A protest by truck drivers is obstructing the N3 toll route in both directions near the Harrismith interchange in the Free State. (RTMC)

A protest by truck drivers is obstructing the N3 toll route in both directions near the Harrismith interchange in the Free State.

“All traffic is stacked at the scene of the closure, resulting in significant delays toward Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal,” the N3 Toll Concession said.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel to the area until further notice.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said law enforcement officers have been deployed to the area.

It is not clear how long the blockade will last for.

TimesLIVE

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