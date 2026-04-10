Water crisis at Sefako Makgatho University disrupts student life

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Students at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University say weeks of water disruptions have left them struggling to maintain basic hygiene, with some forced to walk long distances to bathe while trying to keep up with their studies.

The university has confirmed that it experienced intermittent water supply disruptions over the recent period, linked to “pressure-related failures and a pipe burst”, which affected water availability, sanitation and cleaning operations across campus.

But students say their experience has been far more difficult.

Dakalo Masakona, a master’s student, said the crisis has taken a serious toll on student life.

“As a student living on campus, the water crisis has disrupted my daily life in a serious way. Basic hygiene is a struggle. Sometimes, you wake up and there is no water to bathe or even brush your teeth,” he said.

Even simple tasks like cooking have become difficult, he added.

“Instead of concentrating on studies, you are constantly worrying about when water will be available or how to manage without it. This is not just an inconvenience; it is a daily burden students should not be facing.”

Without the water supply, one has to walk a long distance in the morning to go and bathe at the nurses’ home — Hope Mukhari, master’s student

For many female students, the impact has been even more severe.

Thato Phasha said the lack of water has created “deeply unhygienic and undignified conditions on campus.

“As a woman, the impact is even more severe. Access to water is essential for menstrual hygiene, and without it, we are placed at risk of infections such as urinary tract infections.”

She said students have had to find ways to survive. “Many of us have had to resort to unsustainable alternatives, such as sourcing water from distant residences or adjusting our entire schedules. These are survival strategies, not solutions,” said Phasha.

Hope Mukhari, also a master’s student, said students often have to walk long distances to bathe.

“Without the water supply, one has to walk a long distance in the morning to go and bathe at the nurses’ home.”

She added that the situation was particularly difficult during menstruation.

“There is a bathroom that looks like a biohazard situation. As we speak, I’m a female who is on her period. I constantly need to change my pad; the bathrooms are not flushed, and they smell horrible.”

Mukhari said the crisis has also placed financial strain on students. “It is also financially costly, that I have to buy takeaways all the time because I can’t afford to use a sink that often doesn’t have water.”

The university said the disruptions were not continuous but occurred intermittently, and that a co-ordinated response was implemented to manage the situation. Measures include:

continuous technical repairs;

the deployment of water tankers; and

prioritising supply to critical areas such as student residences and sanitation facilities.

The university also confirmed that an early academic recess was introduced to ease pressure on infrastructure and allow for maintenance.

“Students were supported to return home, with the advancement of student allowances to assist with travel and immediate needs,” it said.

On sanitation, the university acknowledged that reduced water availability during parts of the disruption “affected cleaning operations”, but stressed that “any compromise to hygiene and sanitation standards is not acceptable”.

The university said conditions have since improved, with “full restoration of cleaning and waste management services” and ongoing monitoring.

On concerns about rising food prices, it said increases were part of a “standard annual price adjustment” and “not linked to the water supply challenges”.

Despite these assurances, students say the experience has already taken a toll on their well-being and studies.

“Academically, the effects are undeniable,” said Phasha. “When students are preoccupied with accessing water or dealing with unhygienic conditions, their ability to focus, attend lectures, and perform is compromised.”

The university said efforts continue to stabilise the system and prevent future disruptions, adding it remains “resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the wellbeing, dignity and academic experience of its students”.

TimesLIVE