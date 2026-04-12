Minister condemns rape of 12-year-old girl in Dobsonville

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Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe has condemned the rape of a 12-year-old girl from Dobsonville, Soweto.

The incident is alleged to have taken place over the Easter weekend, with reports indicating that the minor was assaulted by a 58-year-old man.

A video circulating widely on social media allegedly depicts the aftermath of a brutal assault that took place on Good Friday at a residence.

According to claims shared online, the suspect was allegedly caught in the act by his wife and subsequently arrested on charges related to child abuse.

“The case has been reported and the SAPS have since arrested the alleged suspect. He is now behind bars awaiting court appearance,” the department said.

The department of social development confirmed that it has dispatched a team of social workers to provide psychosocial support and trauma counselling services to the child and her family.

“The department noted with concern the incident and calls upon South Africans to report cases of this nature as they are part of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, which President Cyril Ramaphosa declared as a national disaster. As the custodian of the Children’s Act 38 of 2005, it is our legislative mandate to ensure that the rights and well-being of children are always protected,” said Tolashe.

The department emphasised that the Children’s Act guarantees a range of rights for minors, including the right to parental care, basic nutrition, shelter, healthcare services, social services, and protection from abuse and exploitation.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on April 14.

TimesLIVE