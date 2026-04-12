‘Moral crisis’: ATM urges Motsoaledi to act on Dora Nginza Hospital ‘collapse’

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The ATM has called on the health minister to urgently address issues at Dora Nginza Hospital after viral videos showed patients lying on floors in crowded wards.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called on health minister Aaron Motsoaledi to take immediate and decisive action to address a “collapse” at Dora Nginza Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

The ATM said the conditions were undignified and unsafe.

“Disturbingly, recent viral social media footage has laid bare the human cost of this systemic failure. Videos circulating widely show patients left unattended, with some forced to lie and sleep on the floor in overcrowded wards while others wait for care in conditions that are undignified and unsafe.”

The party outlined eight key interventions it believes are necessary to stabilise the situation.

These include instituting an immediate national intervention through a time-bound stabilisation task team with executive authority to restore order and ensure uninterrupted services, particularly in maternal, neonatal and paediatric care.

It also called for the urgent implementation of a comprehensive staffing emergency plan to fast-track the recruitment of clinical and non-clinical personnel, including nurses, specialists, cleaners, porters and laundry staff.

Among other interventions are the fast-tracking of critical equipment procurement, resolving the hospital’s linen and laundry crisis, addressing infrastructure and safety failures and stabilising labour relations to prevent further service disruptions.

The ATM also urged the government to strengthen security and access control at the facility and overhaul administrative systems through the introduction of digitised patient records.

“We rise with indignation and uncompromising urgency to address the unfolding collapse at Dora Nginza Hospital, a facility that has become a symbol of systemic neglect, administrative failure and the erosion of human dignity in our public healthcare system.”

The situation represents more than a resource failure.

“The reality that patients, including those in critical condition, are reduced to sleeping on hospital floors is not merely a failure of resources; it is a profound moral crisis.”

According to ATM, the crisis is compounded by the hospital’s role as a central tertiary referral hub in the Nelson Mandela Bay health system.

The facility is forced to absorb overflow patients from other institutions, including Livingstone Hospital and Empilweni Hospital as well as multiple community health centres.

“This systemic reliance places disproportionate pressure on Dora Nginza, resulting in chronic overcrowding, extended waiting times and a heightened risk to patient safety.”

On Friday, the Eastern Cape health department condemned ongoing unprotected strike action at Dora Nginza Hospital and the Motherwell Community Health Centre (CHC).

“Any disruption, particularly one that falls outside the legal framework governing labour relations, potentially affects patients and could compromise access to critical services,” the department said.

While acknowledging that staff concerns are legitimate, the department emphasised that lawful processes were not followed before the strike began.

“The department remains open to engagement at all times but not under conditions of unlawful industrial action.”

After reported security incidents at Motherwell CHC, the department said it had implemented several interventions, including the deployment of additional security personnel, visible SAPS patrols, installation of CCTV cameras, improved lighting and infrastructure upgrades.

It also initiated investigations into theft and security breaches while offering trauma counselling services to staff.

To ensure continuity of care, patients were triaged and redirected to facilities with available capacity, including KwaZakhele Midwife Obstetric Unit, with additional agency staff deployed and healthcare workers reallocated.

Despite these measures, the department said some employees had refused to return to work.

It confirmed that it has issued formal strike ultimatums and notices to unions, including the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa, whose provincial leadership has since instructed members to stop participating in the strike.

The department said it has also implemented a “no work, no pay” policy, opened criminal cases related to intimidation and harassment and initiated an urgent interdict to halt unlawful conduct.

The department also said cases of professional misconduct are being referred to the Health Professions Council of South Africa and the South African Nursing Council.

In addition, oversight bodies such as the public protector, the Public Service Commission and the South African Human Rights Commission have been notified.

“The department remains open to structured engagement with recognised leadership to resolve outstanding issues. However, engagement cannot take place in the context of an ongoing illegal strike. Employees have been urged to return to their workstations.”

The ATM urged Motsoaledi to act decisively.

“This moment calls for more than words. It calls for thoughtful, decisive action and active oversight that restores confidence in the system. We believe the moment calls for compassionate yet decisive leadership. The people of South Africa look to your office with hope, trusting that meaningful action will be taken to ensure that no one’s suffering is overlooked or accepted as the norm.”

TimesLIVE