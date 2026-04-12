Police launch manhunt after clinic visit reveals 16-year-old pregnancy

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Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a 22-year-old man who is alleged to have impregnated a minor.

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a 22-year-old man after a clinic visit revealed that a 16-year-old girl is pregnant.

In a media statement, SAPS spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said officers are appealing to anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward.

He confirmed that the case is being investigated by police in Phaudi under the Capricorn District.

“The SAPS has opened a case of statutory rape and launched a manhunt for a 22-year-old male suspect following a report received at Lonsdale Clinic on Friday, April 10 2026,” he said.

According to Ledwaba, the matter came to light when a nurse attended to the teenager during a clinic visit.

“At approximately 07:20, a nurse who was officially on duty at Lonsdale Clinic attended to a 16-year-old female patient who was accompanied by her grandmother,” he said.

Ledwaba said the purpose of their visit to the clinic was part of a follow-up to a medical examination taken on April 2 as part of a procedure to commence with family-planning services.

The results confirmed that the 16-year-old is pregnant, and the minor later disclosed details about the relationship during a consultation. “It was during this interview that the 16-year-old disclosed that she had engaged in sexual intercourse with her boyfriend, who is 22 years of age,” he said.

“The matter was immediately reported to the local police, and a case of statutory rape has been registered for further investigation. The identity of the suspect is known to the police and a manhunt has been activated to trace and apprehend him.”

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