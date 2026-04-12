Third person dies after Vryburg school pupils’ car crash, bringing death toll to four

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Enica Nombela, grade 12, has passed away after being in hospital since Wednesday.

The North West education department has confirmed that a third pupil has died after a road accident involving pupils from Vryburg High School earlier last week.

The department said the grade 12 pupil, identified as Enica Nombela, died after being in hospital for three days.

The group of pupils were involved in a car crash during the week.

“With great sorrow, we confirm that another one of our learners, Enica Nombela, has passed away after being in hospital since Wednesday. This brings the loss to three of our learners, along with the driver,” the department said.

Two pupils, in grades 9 and 10, and their driver died in a crash in the early hours of Wednesday. Two grade 12 pupils sustained severe injuries and were taken to hospital.

“It is reported that four girl learners and their driver were travelling in their private transport from Delareyville to Vryburg to attend school, as it was the reopening of schools for the second term. It is further reported that, about 20km from Vryburg, their vehicle collided with a truck,” the department said.

North West education MEC, Viola Motsumi, visited Joe Morolong Hospital in Vryburg shortly after the crash to support the affected families and wished the injured pupils a speedy recovery.

“On behalf of the department, I convey our heartfelt and deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved learners and also wish a speedy recovery to those still in hospital. To the Vryburg High School community, I further pray that you remain strong during this difficult time.

“I further urge all drivers transporting learners to school to be extremely cautious on the road. The death of one learner is too many; we cannot allow our learners to perish on the road like this. These learners were coming to school for the second quarter, and we were having so many plans to ensure that they excel in their studies,” said Motsumi.

The department said its wellness unit has already conducted trauma debriefing sessions for pupils and teachers, with psychosocial support also being extended to the affected families.

Funeral and memorial service details for the deceased pupils will be announced once consultations with families have been completed.

Meanwhile, the fourth pupil, Neo Mankwe, a grade 12 pupil, is recovering after undergoing surgery at Milpark Hospital.

“We kindly ask the community to keep the families and the injured learner in your thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy as they navigate this tragedy,” the department said.

TimesLIVE