WATCH |Police launch formal probe into constable allegedly assaulting civilian

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Mpumalanga police have launched an internal investigation, following viral video showing a constable allegedly assaulting a civilian.

​Mpumalanga police are launching a formal probe after video has come to light showing a constable allegedly assaulting a civilian within the premises of the Volksrust police station on April 2.

Police in Mpumalanga has launched a dual criminal and internal investigation after a video surfaced allegedly showing a Constable assaulting a member of the public at Volksrust Police Station.



Video: Supplied/SAPS#saps #ipid #Mpumalanga pic.twitter.com/s5qGCgEU4j — Emanuel Majola (@majola_emanuel) April 12, 2026

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli, authorities have initiated a comprehensive two-fold inquiry in response to the gravity of the allegations.

“This process includes internal disciplinary action, with an investigation launched to examine the member’s conduct and identify any potential breaches of the SAPS Code of Conduct. Simultaneously, parallel criminal proceedings are underway to ensure full legal accountability and maintain transparency throughout the matter,” said Mdhluli.

Mdhluli added that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been formally notified.

“It is expected that Ipid will conduct an independent oversight investigation, a move the SAPS describes as essential to maintaining the integrity of the profession.”

Mpumalanga police acting commissioner Maj Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi emphasised that the service would not tolerate behaviour that undermined its mission.

​“The professional conduct of our members is of utmost importance, and we are committed to maintaining public trust. We are determined to act swiftly and decisively against any wrongdoing,” stated Mkhwanazi.

TimesLIVE

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