Africa must take charge of its own energy, says Olusegun Obasanjo

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Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo says conflict in the Middle East, lingering disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the shifting paradigm in the Global North have taught Africa that external dependency is a risk to national sovereignty.

Africa can no longer rely on the Global North and external energy supply to power its economies, meaning it must develop its own capacity, infrastructure and supply chain to meet its full economic potential.

This is according to former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, who addressed the 2026 African Refiners and Distributors Association (Arda) Conference in Cape Town on Monday morning.

He told delegates through a pre-recorded address that geopolitical tensions that do not directly involve Africa have had an extremely negative effect on the continent’s economies because the region is more reliant on energy imports.

“When external suppliers face disruptions, Africa faces shocks. This is a wake-up call for the African continent to take charge of its own destiny. We must build our own pipelines and shield our people from supply shocks from external wars and conflicts.”

He mentioned the war between the US and Iran, which has disrupted the flow of goods through the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump went from announcing a “double-sided ceasefire” last week to announcing a blockade after Iran did not accept the US terms of a ceasefire after Iran had blocked the strait.

Obasanjo said the conflict in the Middle East was not the first or only conflict causing supply chain disruptions for the African continent, but it was the most significant shock since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“The ongoing volatility and conflict in the Middle East, lingering disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the shifting paradigm in the Global North have taught us a hard lesson, and that is external dependency is a risk to our national sovereignty.”

Arda has 80 members and works to share industry best practices, research and advisory services with a view to advancing African energy sovereignty.

Its executive secretary, Anibor Kragha, said it was prudent for Africa to actively plan for its energy sovereignty urgently as the region could no longer be at the mercy of geopolitical shifts in the global power hierarchy.

“They say, in times of emergency, put on your own mask first, then help those in need. In 2020 we had Covid-19, in 2022 we had the war in Ukraine, and in 2026 we have the war in Iran. Various challenges, little to do with Africa.”

Kragha said Africa is seeing rapid population growth, but imports most of its energy. South Africa uses a lot of coal, and the region needs fuel because economic development is more important for the continent than the energy transition.

“That little channel [in the Strait of Hormuz] has impacted everybody all over the world, but because we in Africa import most of our energy, we face massive disruption. You will see South Africa even imports food from the Middle East.”

In another example of the outsized impacts of war on the African continent, Kragha said Cairo in Egypt is famously known as a 24-hour city, but is closing at midnight due to the energy constraints created by the war.

Arda president Marie Josephine Sidibe said in a world of geopolitical uncertainty and evolution, Africa can no longer be a simple observer. Africa must ensure its future and secure energy sovereignty, and not talk about energy sustainability without addressing supply security.

“In spite of our resources, our industrial base is still weak. We often export raw materials and import refined products. We have been working to create an environment that will support our refining capacity and human capital, but a lot has to be done to strengthen our supply chain and guarantee electricity for all Africans and ensure prosperity for our people.”

Sidibe said the path to 2040 is focused on fuels, populations and infrastructure to improve efficiency and growth. She said Africa needs to focus on concrete solutions for liquefied petroleum gas for healthy lives and cleaner cooking solutions, which contribute to Africa’s energy efficiency.

TimesLIVE