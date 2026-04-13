Black mamba captured after killing three kittens in KZN wendy house

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A 2.2-metre black mamba was captured on Lily Road in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal, after a resident discovered the venomous snake inside a wendy house on the property.

The discovery was made when a member of the public opened the structure to retrieve tools and immediately shut it after spotting the snake. The resident contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) for assistance.

After receiving the call, Rusa officers were dispatched to the scene. Officer Bryson Bisnath confirmed the presence of the snake, measuring about 2.2 metres, inside the wendy house.

“The caller stated that he had opened the structure to retrieve tools when he noticed the reptile and immediately closed the door,” Rusa said in a statement.

The organisation further discovered the snake had found kittens being kept in the wendy house, confirming that all three were dead.

“It is believed that two [kittens] were consumed by the snake, while a third was found deceased at the entrance.”

The snake was safely captured and removed from the property without further incident. Rusa clarified that its team is legally equipped for such high-risk removals.

“Rusa is in possession of a permit issued by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife authorising reaction officers, in their official capacity, to capture, temporarily possess, keep in captivity, release and translocate certain species of reptiles, amphibians and vertebrates.”

TimesLIVE