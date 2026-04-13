City Power contractors hijacked in Alexandra

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The contractors were welding and reinforcing mini substations as part of an initiative aimed at protecting essential infrastructure in high-risk areas affected by rising vandalism.

Two City Power contractors were hijacked while reinforcing security at mini substations around Alexandra in Gauteng.

The entity said the five suspects were in a white Toyota Avanza without registration plates when they accosted the contractors in Marlboro at 12.30pm on Friday.

The suspects, armed with firearms, confronted the team and pointed guns at the driver before seizing the contractors’ vehicle keys.

They left with the white Nissan NP200 bakkie, registration number HL56GLGP, which contained valuable equipment, including a generator, welding rods, paint, tools and personal belongings.

The case has been reported to police and City Power said it will work closely with law enforcement as investigations continue.

City Power has strongly condemned the attack, stressing that criminal acts like this pose a risk to workers and the efforts aimed at maintaining a stable and reliable electricity supply.

The contractors were welding and reinforcing mini substations as part of an initiative aimed at protecting essential infrastructure in high-risk areas affected by rising vandalism.

TimesLIVE