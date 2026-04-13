Courts to hear numerous cases of Western Cape gangsterism

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Seven men are expected to appear in different courts on Monday for murders and attempted murders linked to several shooting incidents that occurred in some gang hotspots on the Cape Flats in the past week.

After a shooting incident that left a five-year-old girl seriously injured in Valhalla Park, Bishop Lavis, on Thursday, April 9, at about 9.45am, anti-gang unit (AGU) detectives worked around the clock in search of the perpetrators of the shooting.

On Sunday, after a thorough search for the suspects, the AGU arrested the pair aged 34 and 38 for attempted murder. It is alleged that the shooting incident was due to a fight between two rival gangs during which a group chased a gang member and fired shots. The child, who was playing in the street, was shot and injured as a result. More than 30 spent cartridges were found at the scene.

Meanwhile a 37-year-old off-duty SANDF member was murdered on Wednesday, April 8, in Delft. Western Cape serious violent crime detectives investigating the murder, supported by the POCC team, drone unit and crime scene investigation team, apprehended five suspects in Delft South and recovered the deceased victim’s firearm, magazine, bank card and cellphone. Three suspects have been charged with murder and will appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Monday. The motive for the murder is believed to be robbery.

In a separate investigation, a second suspect, aged 31, is expected to appear in court in Mitchells Plain on Monday in connection with a double murder and five attempted murders that occurred in Portland, Mitchells Plain, on Tuesday afternoon. The first suspect was arrested on Wednesday evening by the anti-gang unit and appeared in court on Friday.

The shooting incidents are believed to be linked to gang violence and its manifestations. The SAPS in the Western Cape said it remains committed to investigating all reported cases and bringing the perpetrators of crime to justice.

TimesLIVE