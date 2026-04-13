Elephant tramples veteran wildlife tour guide

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Police are investigating the death of the co-owner of Klaserie Private Nature Reserve, who was killed by an elephant while on a game drive. Stock photo

A conservationist has been killed by an elephant at a private nature reserve in Limpopo.

Hoedspruit police have opened an inquest into the death of 65-year-old Gary Freeman, one of the co-owners of the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve, which borders the Kruger National Park.

He was fatally attacked by an elephant after stepping out of a game-viewing vehicle during a drive with tourists at about 6pm on Thursday evening.

Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police were told Freeman was on foot when an elephant emerged from the bush and charged at him. He tried to scare it off with the revolver he was carrying, but this failed.

The driver and tourists transported him to an area where medical personnel could be summoned, but he had already succumbed to his injuries.

The Klaserie Reserve said Freeman was “a valued and respected member of the community”.

“Gary was a true gentleman and an integral part of the fabric of the Klaserie. His presence, kindness, and contribution to this landscape will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Many tributes are being shared for Freeman on social media, including:

“Gary was a remarkable trails guide whose love for the bush was nothing short of extraordinary.”

“A gentleman and superb guide. A big loss for the industry.”

“Gary enriched the lives of thousands of clients who became friends by the end of their trails over many decades, first and foremost in Klaserie but also on extended adventures throughout Southern Africa. His knowledge of the African bush was unparalleled, as was his remarkable ability to connect with people and share what was so deeply meaningful to him. He understood the science of biodiversity conservation and management, yet remained profoundly practical — a rare and special combination.”

TimesLIVE