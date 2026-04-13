Minister honours matric class of 2025 social grant beneficiaries

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Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe has commended the matric class of 2025 social grant beneficiaries, asserting that “children’s grants are directly linked to improved matric results”.

Speaking at the 2025 grade 12 social grant beneficiary recognition and report launch in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, Tolashe celebrated the academic achievements of pupils supported by the social security system, particularly the child support grant.

Her department released key statistics illustrating the significant impact grant beneficiaries had on the overall 2025 national senior certificate results.

Of the 729,650 pupils who registered for the exams, 614,102 (84.2%) were social grant beneficiaries.

While the national pass rate stood at 88%, grant beneficiaries achieved an 84.9% pass rate, an increase from the 74% recorded in 2021. This was its strongest performance to date.

“Government affirms that children’s grants are a long-term investment in education, breaking cycles of poverty and strengthening household resilience,” the department said.

Tolashe described these results as a victory for the country’s social safety net, noting that for many of these pupils, they were the first in their families to access a higher level of education.

“What we are seeing is the outcome of decades of rigorous, data-driven analysis. The evidence is clear: social protection works for our people,” Tolashe said.

Hailing the pupils’ determination, Tolashe described the success as a “practical partnership” between the government and households.

“These young people have carried the hopes of their families through years of schooling,” the minister added. “This government sees them, and through our social protection measures, we are responding to their needs.”

TimesLIVE