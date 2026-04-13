Petition addressed to Botswana authorities demands justice for slain 13-year-old girl

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A petition launched by Re A Bua Foundation has gained traction online, with more than 62,000 signatories demanding justice for 13-year-old Retshepile Tshedu. Stock image.

An online petition demanding urgent justice in the case of slain 13-year-old Retshepile Setso Tshedu has gained traction, with more than 62,000 signatures recorded on Change.org.

The petition, launched by the Re A Bua Foundation, is addressed to several authorities in Botswana, including the president, ministry of state presidency, defence and security, ministry of justice and correctional services, commissioner of police, director of public prosecutions, and Unicef.

The petition comes amid growing public anger after Retshepile’s death, which has sparked protests across Botswana.

Scores of demonstrators took part in the “Justice for Tshepi” march last week, gathering at Notwane Grounds in Gaborone to demand accountability.

“We, the undersigned, write with deep sorrow, outrage, and urgency regarding the tragic death of Retshepile Setso Tshedu, a 13-year-old child whose life was cut short on May 17 2025,” the foundation said.

Retshepile’s death was initially reported as a suicide, but post-mortem findings later revealed evidence of sexual abuse, including physical violations and sexually transmitted infections.

“Retshepile, affectionately known as Tshepi, died under circumstances initially reported as suicide. However, post-mortem findings have revealed deeply disturbing evidence that cannot and must not be ignored.

“These findings strongly indicate prolonged abuse prior to her death,” the foundation said.

The organisation expressed alarm over the lack of progress in the case.

“Despite the gravity of this evidence, it has now been 10 months since Tshepi’s death and no arrests have been made. This delay in justice is unacceptable and raises serious concerns about the handling of the investigation,” it said.

The foundation also highlighted alleged irregularities in the handling of the case, including resistance to conducting a post-mortem and possible interference.

“We are further troubled by reports that there was resistance to conducting a post-mortem, which is alarming in a case involving the death of a minor under unclear circumstances,” the organisation said.

It also said that Retshepile was living with her mother, a police officer, and her stepfather at the time of her death and that conflicting accounts regarding the incident require a thorough and transparent investigation.

The foundation further alleged that the case had been mishandled.

“Her mother and stepfather did not want a post-mortem to be done. Her mother was interfering with the investigations and the stepfather refused to voluntarily give his blood specimen for DNA tests.

“The case was being thrown from one investigator to another without progress,” it said.

Additional claims include that Retshepile was denied communication with her biological father before her death.

“Tshepi was a child. She deserved protection. She deserved safety. She deserved a future. Instead, she suffered in silence,” the foundation said.

The petition outlines several demands, including:

An immediate and transparent investigation into Retshepile’s abuse and death

The swift arrest and prosecution of those responsible

Accountability from law enforcement for delays in the case

Protection for witnesses and whistle-blowers

A public update from authorities on progress in the investigation

A broader review of child protection systems in Botswana

“This is not just about one child. This is about the safety of all children in Botswana. When a child can be abused, silenced and justice delayed without consequence, it signals a failure of the systems meant to protect the most vulnerable among us,” the foundation said.

Beyond the case, it is calling for structural reforms, including independent oversight mechanisms for policing, the establishment of community protection structures, and stronger support for survivors of gender-based violence.

Citing international obligations, the organisation referenced the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which requires countries like Botswana to protect children and uphold their rights.

“Perpetrators often go unpunished, instilling fear throughout communities that confine girls to their homes and rob them of education, employment and so much more. We refuse to allow Tshepi’s story to be buried in silence. Justice delayed is justice denied. Justice for Tshepi is long overdue,” the foundation said.

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