POLL | Will the DA’s approach of electing young leaders sway your vote in municipal elections?

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The DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the party's new federal leader.

After the resignation of John Steenhuisen in February, the DA has entered a new chapter.

At its federal congress this past weekend, the party elected a leadership team that signals a distinct “generational shift”.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, 39, has been elected as the new federal leader, defeating Gauteng’s Sibusiso Dyonase.

Hill-Lewis, who remains mayor of Cape Town, is the youngest leader in the party’s history.

He is joined by a youthful executive team including Solly Msimanga as federal chairperson and Siviwe Gwarube as one of the deputy federal chairpersons.

With the November local government elections just months away, the DA is betting its younger, “governance first” image will resonate beyond the Western Cape, but will a change at the top be enough to win over a sceptical national electorate?

TimesLIVE