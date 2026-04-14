South Africa

Body of suspected CIT robber found in abandoned car in KZN

Police are on the hunt for at least 12 other suspects

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Police discovered the body of the suspected CIT robber, who was injured during a robbery in the Kranskop CBD on Monday, in an abandoned vehicle on Tuesday. (KZN SAPS)

A suspect who allegedly injured himself while setting up explosives during a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in the Kranskop CBD in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday was found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Tuesday.

Police said the CIT vehicle was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and three security guards were reportedly robbed of their firearms.

Provincial spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said four vehicles were also reportedly hijacked and used as getaway vehicles by the suspects. The suspects fired shots towards a police station during the robbery, however no police officers or members of the public were injured.

Netshiunda said the body was found along a gravel road near Tugela River, in the direction of Nkandla.

A manhunt was under way for at least a dozen other suspects, he said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be relayed via the MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE

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