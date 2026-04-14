Eastern Cape prison inmate rearrested in hiding hours after escape

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Bonile Mgwili appeared in court on Monday on a charge of escaping from lawful custody. Stock photo

Police rearrested a 36-year-old convict hiding in a locked flat after escaping from an Eastern Cape prison at the weekend.

The sentenced inmate Bonile Mgwili escaped from the Flagstaff correctional services facility on Sunday at about 8.30am.

“He was captured the same day,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said. “The OR Tambo district task team based in Lusikisiki was alerted that Mgwili, from the Wayside locality in Lusikisiki, had escaped while serving a 12-year sentence for murder at the Flagstaff correctional services facility.

“The task team proceeded to the New Rest residential area in Lusikisiki, where he was believed to be hiding. At about 8.15pm the team re-arrested him inside a locked flat and charged him with escaping from lawful custody.”

Mgwili appeared in the Flagstaff magistrate’s court on Monday. His case was postponed to May 5 to allow him to obtain legal representation.

OR Tambo district police commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana praised the task team for swiftly apprehending the inmate, urging them to always be ready when duty calls.

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