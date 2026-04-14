Eight armed suspects ‘pose as petrol attendants’ in Limpopo filling station robbery

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Suspects disguised themselves as fuel staff before hijacking two vehicles at petrol station.

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for eight armed suspects following a business robbery at a filling station outside Moria in the early hours of Monday.

According to police spokesperson Masekela Magoro, the incident occurred at about 12.30am when the suspects, wearing balaclavas and gloves, entered the premises armed with firearms.

They allegedly ordered staff members to lie on the ground before taking over the shop. They then put on petrol attendant uniforms and approached unsuspecting motorists who had stopped to refuel.

“Two motorists were then confronted at gunpoint and forced inside the store, where the suspects seized their vehicle keys. A safe containing cash was removed from the premises, along with an undisclosed quantity of cigarettes” said Magoro.

The group fled the scene in two vehicles, a white Daihatsu Terios and a VW Caddy with Gauteng registration plates. The VW Caddy was later found abandoned in Mentz, in the Segoreng village.

Magoro said investigations are ongoing and authorities are pursuing all possible leads.

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