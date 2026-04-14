JSC recommends Ledwaba for Gauteng judge president despite bribery allegations

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The JSC has recommended deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba for the position of judge president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba for the position of judge president for the province.

Ledwaba was interviewed by the JSC on Tuesday.

“Following its deliberations, the commission has resolved to recommend deputy judge president A.P. Ledwaba for the position of judge president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court,” the commission stated.

The session was largely overshadowed by claims that surfaced at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in October, suggesting that Ledwaba received a R2.5m bribe from Katiso “KT” Molefe, a suspected underworld figure, to ensure Molefe was granted bail last year.

Witnesses identified only as Witness A and Witness B alleged that Ledwaba showed undue leniency by granting Molefe R100,000 bail in a case involving the murder of engineer Armand Swart.

During the interview, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC asked Ledwaba if he had accepted money related to the Molefe bail application. Ledwaba firmly dismissed the allegations as “hearsay”, maintaining his innocence.

“I did not,” Ledwaba insisted. “I did not take any money in respect of this bail application. I don’t know Molefe at all. I have never met him. I dealt with the matter in the ordinary course of my duties.”

He further defended the merits of his ruling, stating he provided clear legal substantiation for the decision. “I fail to understand on what basis it is alleged that my judgment was poor,” he said, noting that while witnesses urged the prosecution to appeal against his decision, no appeal was ever filed.

Despite his denials, the panel questioned whether his integrity had been compromised enough to disqualify him from the high-ranking position.

Ledwaba is the sole candidate for the role and has been acting in the position since deputy chief justice Dunstan Mlambo’s promotion in August 2025. He has served as the senior deputy judge president overseeing the Pretoria high court since 2013.

Chief justice Mandisa Maya described Ledwaba’s candidacy as being “shrouded by a dark cloud” due to the misconduct allegations.

“Your candidature is shrouded in this dark cloud which you don’t deserve,” Maya told Ledwaba. “You’re a good leader, and I’ve worked with you for a long time.”

However, Maya noted that several bodies have filed objections to his candidacy, prompting her to ask if the appointment should be stayed until the Madlanga commission finalises its investigation. “Your appointment shouldn’t be shrouded in negative chit-chat. Why should we not wait while you continue to act in the position?” she asked.

Ledwaba argued that his appointment should not be delayed by unproven hearsay, asserting that a vacancy in leadership is “against the best interests of the judiciary”.

“The Gauteng division needs to have a leader,” Ledwaba said. “Not necessarily myself. It is in the interest of the judiciary that there should be certainty about who leads this division.” He contended that the claims against him should not be viewed as disqualifying because they lack corroborating evidence.

Beyond the controversy, Ledwaba shared his vision for the judiciary, highlighting the division’s massive workload. He noted that about 60% of cases in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) originate from Gauteng.

“It is vital that this division maintains high standards. Quality judgments can only be made if appropriate judges are appointed,” he said.

Ledwaba pledged to increase women’s representation within the division and expressed a firm commitment to operational efficiency, stating, “My main mission is that the bar should be raised.”

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