South Africa

Limpopo teenager in court after newborn baby found in pit toilet

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TimesLIVE

The wounded schoolboy was dumped inside a pit toilet structure where he remained until he was found the next day. File photo.
The newborn baby was found in a pit toilet. (Antonio Muchave)

An 18-year-old young woman is expected to appear in the Tzaneen magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the death of her newborn baby at Matswi Village in the Bolobedu policing area in Limpopo.

She gave birth during the night of April 6, police said.

“The following morning, she could not be located. A search was conducted, during which community members heard a baby crying from a pit toilet. Upon inspection, a naked newborn baby was discovered inside.

“With the assistance of community members, the baby was retrieved and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Unfortunately, the baby succumbed a few days later.”

Police were informed, and a case of murder was opened.

Investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

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