South Africa

POLL | What are your thoughts on the NPA’s decision to prosecute individuals for the Life Esidimeni tragedy?

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OCTOBER 29 2024 Life Esidimeni families picketing outside NPA offices urging the NPA to purse criminal charges to Qedani Mahlangu , the former Gauteng MEC FOR Health and Dr.Makgabo Manamela , former director of mental health inGauteng for their roles in the Life Esidimeni tragedy .The picket was held in Tshwane today. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Life Esidimeni families picketed outside NPA offices to urge the authority to pursue criminal charges after the deaths of at least 141 mental healthcare patients. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Ten years after the Life Esidimeni tragedy claimed the lives of at least 141 mental healthcare patients, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has finally confirmed it will institute criminal prosecutions.

The announcement, made on April 13, follows the 2024 inquest findings by judge Mmonoa Teffo, which concluded the actions of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former mental health director Dr Makgabo Manamela led to the deaths.

The NPA is expected to proceed with charges of culpable homicide.

For the families of the victims, this move represents the end of a long and painful wait for a day in court.

However, the decade-long delay has left many questioning if the momentum for justice has been lost.

As the state prepares its case, the public is divided on whether the move represents a new era of accountability or a case of justice being served too late.

TimesLIVE

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