Shocking details revealed ahead of Newton Park murder trial

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Estelle le Grange appears in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, where she is accused of murdering her partner, Danie de Jager

When Newton Park businessman Danie de Jager fell asleep in his bed next to his long-term partner, she allegedly messaged their tenants to let them know that it was time to strike.

In what has been described by the state as a premeditated murder concealed as a violent house robbery, De Jager was then repeatedly struck over the head with a hammer.

De Jager, 65, was later discovered dead in his bed on the property which he shared with the three people now accused of murdering him.

His girlfriend Estelle le Grange, 57, and the tenants in the flat, Leeroy Scholtz, 36, and Anke-Mari Cilliers, 37, appeared in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday ahead of their trial.

The case was postponed to May 12 to allow Le Grange time to appoint new legal representation after her previous lawyer withdrew.

But it was the indictment placed before the court that highlighted the startling allegations.

According to the state, the fatal events of October 29 2025 had been carefully planned.

It is alleged Le Grange approached Cilliers on numerous occasions to assist her in murdering De Jager.

It is alleged Le Grange approached Cilliers on ‘numerous occasions’ to assist her in murdering De Jager

The trio had allegedly agreed earlier on the night of October 29 to carry out their plan to kill De Jager and stage the scene to resemble a robbery.

Le Grange, alleged to be the mastermind, allegedly first instructed Scholtz and Cilliers to strangle and stab her partner.

They were also told to take jewellery, De Jager’s vehicle, and his wallet and bank cards.

Le Grange then allegedly left the house keys on the windowsill to allow Scholtz and Cilliers easy access to the main property.

Just before midnight, the state claims, Le Grange texted the pair to tell them that De Jager was asleep.

When Scholtz and Cilliers entered the house, Le Grange allegedly directed them to a hammer, instructing Scholtz to strike De Jager.

Scholtz allegedly struck him multiple times on the head.

To stage the scene as a house robbery, Scholtz then allegedly threw clothes out of the cupboards and broke the glass door leading into the lounge, as well as the lock on the burglar gate.

Le Grange then allegedly gave the tenants De Jager’s wallet, which contained bank cards and PIN numbers, as well as the keys to his Nissan Juke.

To make the scene even more believable, Cilliers allegedly tied Le Grange’s hands together, placed a pillowcase in her mouth, and then struck her over the head.

It is the prosecution’s case that Cilliers and Scholtz then left in the Nissan Juke.

They allegedly withdrew R4,500 from De Jager’s bank accounts. The vehicle was found abandoned in Westbourne Road a few hours later.

In court on Tuesday, Le Grange did not engage with her co-accused at any point during the proceedings, and instead stared straight ahead at all times. Scholtz and Cilliers, who were in a romantic relationship at the time of the murder, also seemed to steer clear of one another for the most part

All three accused were arrested on October 30 2025. According to the indictment, it was established that they were in constant communication before, during and after the murder.

They face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating or obstructing the course of justice, and contravention of Section 30 of the Older Persons Act.

The act refers to the abuse of older people and can be used in aggravation of sentence if convicted.

In court on Tuesday, Le Grange did not engage with her co-accused at any point during the proceedings, staring straight ahead at all times.

Scholtz and Cilliers, who were in a romantic relationship at the time of the murder, also seemed to steer clear of one another for the most part.

During previous court appearances, they had been seen standing close to one another and at one stage even held hands.

About 13 of De Jager’s family and friends were seated in the public gallery. Approached for comment, they declined to speak to the media until the trial had officially started.

All three accused remain in custody.

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