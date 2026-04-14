Two Joburg office parks shut down for building code violations

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Johannesburg City manager Floyd Brink at the building under construction that collapsed in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg.

Inspections at properties linked to the developer involved in the building collapse that claimed the lives of nine workers in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, have revealed many violations, the City of Johannesburg says.

The team inspected 30 properties linked to New Order Investments, including hotels, office parks and residential buildings.

Two office parks were shut down and one construction site was closed immediately due to serious by-law violations, based on preliminary findings, the city said.

Three properties had water and electricity services disconnected due to alleged illegal connections and absence of proper metering. An investigation is under way into another property where it is suspected electricity has been sourced unlawfully.

“Of grave concern, the city uncovered irregularities in the approval of building plans which are under investigation.”

City manager Floyd Brink has ordered a full-scale forensic investigation into all properties linked to the owner, with findings expected to be concluded and communicated by mid-May.

Brink said: “It is deeply regrettable that innocent tenants and workers are affected. However, the cost of non-compliance cannot be measured against human life. We urge the property owner to urgently address all compliance issues to restore safe operations.”

TimesLIVE