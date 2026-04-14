WATCH | 26 pupils in overloaded KZN taxi

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A Road Traffic Inspectorate official helps a child from a minibus taxi on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. The driver had 26 pupils in his vehicle instead of 14.

A KwaZulu-Natal minibus taxi driver was pulled off the road after he was found carrying 26 pupils, including a three-year-old child, in his allegedly unroadworthy vehicle.

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, provincial transport department spokesperson, said transport MEC Siboniso Duma condemned the “recklessness” of the taxi driver who was intercepted by a Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team after he was found to have loaded 26 pupils instead of 14.

The driver was arrested and charged.

“The MEC has revealed the RTI team suspended the taxi and removed it from our roads network to ensure other road users and the learners in particular are not endangered,” he said.

“The taxi is unroadworthy with the tyres being defective.

“Through #NenzaniLaEzweni we succeeded in reducing road crashes and deaths over the festive season and Easter weekend.

“The RTI and Operation Shanela teams will continue to act against irresponsible drivers.”

TimesLIVE