Western Cape police colonel arrested by Ipid for alleged rape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is alleged the accused sexually assaulted and raped his female subordinate in May 2025.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) officers have arrested a police colonel for alleged sexual assault and rape.

The colonel, who is linked to the Western Cape protection and security services, was arrested on Tuesday night.

“It is alleged the accused sexually assaulted and raped his female subordinate in May 2025,” Ipid said in a statement.

The suspect was detained in the Wynberg police station holding cells and is expected to make his first appearance in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE