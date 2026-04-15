Homes, cars worth nearly R44m seized in call centre scam probe

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The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has acted on a court order allowing it to restrain the assets of suspects linked to a global syndicate that allegedly operated bogus investment agencies in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The total estimated value of the restrained assets is about R43.9m.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said sheriffs of the court, representatives of the AFU, Hawks officials and the appointed auctioneers visited addresses in Gauteng on Tuesday to execute the provisional restraint order granted by the Johannesburg high court.

This includes properties across Gauteng, some valued at more than R3m.

Numerous vehicles were seized and are to be kept in storage pending the finalisation of the criminal case and possible confiscation application, including:

a Mercedes-Benz A45S AMG;

Aston Martin DB9;

Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI;

Toyota Fortuner;

Jaguar E-Pace;

Ford Ranger; and

Toyota Hilux.

Kganyago said it is alleged an international Israeli syndicate operated the call centres from which they enticed unsuspecting members of the public in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, America and others to invest in non-existing products with promises of returns on their investments.

“The call centre agents employed by the syndicate would contact members of the public who reacted to false advertisements posted on the internet in what is commonly referred to as ‘click bait’. Evidence shows the call centre agents targeted vulnerable individuals, groomed them and knowingly misrepresented investment opportunities and returns,” he said.

The criminal case, which is being heard at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, is due to resume on June 4.

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