Hummus supplier faces fine over 2024 Listeria contamination

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A supplier of ready-to-eat hummus products, BM Foods Manufacturers, has been referred to the National Consumer Tribunal over the detection of Listeria monocytogenes in products that were supplied to Shoprite Checkers.

The referral by the National Consumer Commission requests the Tribunal to impose a fine of R1m or 10% of BM Foods’ annual turnover, whichever is the highest.

This follows a product recall initiated by Shoprite Checkers in September 2024, affecting its Deli Hummus range, after laboratory testing confirmed the presence of the harmful micro-organism Listeria monocytogenes.

The micro-organism poses serious health risks, particularly to pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with weakened or compromised immune systems.

An investigation by the NCC found that BM Foods produced and distributed hummus that was unsafe for consumption, contravening the law.

The NCC cited regulations that state companies are required to ensure that routine assessments are conducted to comply with hygiene requirements. Consumers also have the right to receive goods that are reasonably suitable for the purposes for which they are generally intended, goods that are of good quality, in good working order and free of any defects, and comply with applicable standards.

The NCC’s acting commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu, said: “Suppliers of foodstuffs have an obligation under the Consumer Protection Act and applicable regulations to supply goods that are safe and do not pose a risk to consumers. It is therefore important that where there are findings of the violation of the CPA, implicated suppliers are held accountable before the Tribunal.”