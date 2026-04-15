‘No factual basis’, says Mnisi, to motivate against being put on precautionary leave

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Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi says he shouldn't be suspended over untested allegations against him. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Under fire Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi has denied allegations that he tried to influence tender processes or shared internal information with outsiders as he fights to keep his job.

On Wednesday, a special council in Tshwane will discuss Mnisi’s representations on why he should not be suspended pending an investigation.

The city intends placing Mnisi on suspension for three months, on full pay, after it emerged at the Madlanga commission of inquiry last month that he may have shared tender information with police officer Sgt Fannie Nkosi.

Nkosi, a witness at the commission, was grilled on his role in several tender processes in Tshwane where Mnisi’s alleged impropriety emerged.

It was alleged Nkosi was in regular contact with Mnisi via WhatsApp discussing Tshwane tenders.

In a letter dated April 11 2026 addressed to the office of the city manager, which TimesLIVE has seen, Mnisi denied any wrongdoing.

His lawyers, Mathopo Attorneys, told the city Mnisi “denies he communicated with external and/or any city officials regarding tenders which were under consideration”.

“Our client further denies he transmitted any information relating to preferred bidders with any intermediaries,” the letter stated.

It also stated the alleged intermediaries cited by the city were not mentioned in the notice to suspend Mnisi.

Mnisi has also stated “any suggestion that the integrity of the procurement processes or that any reputational damage has been or is likely to be caused” by his continued presence at the city was without any merit.

He argued there was ”no factual basis" to suggest that if he remained at work this might work against the city.

Mnisi also argued in his representation there was no basis that he would interfere with the investigation if he remained at work.

He denied he was a “real threat”, as the city had alluded in its correspondence with his lawyers regarding the intention to suspend him.

He argued his “unlawful” suspension may negatively impact investor confidence.

“Investor confidence in the city will be enhanced by the observance of due legal processes, respect of the rule of law and adherence to our client’s right to fair labour practices, which include the right not to be unfairly suspended based on spurious unsubstantiated allegations,” the letter stated.

The ANC and DA, the biggest parties in Tshwane, have called for Mnisi’s suspension.

The DA has also called for a probe into the city’s awarding of security and water tanker contracts which have benefited companies linked to ANC Tshwane leaders.

Mnisi previously argued the notice to suspend him did not follow regulations as the city did not state what wrongdoing he was accused of.

The city responded in detail, stating the allegations related to tender irregularities and an investigation would be conducted after his removal from office for three months.

The Tshwane special council is expected to make a resolution on the matter later on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE