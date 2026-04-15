WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema sentencing for firearm case

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EFF leader Julius Malema to be sentenced at the Regional Court in KuGompo city.

Julius Malema was found guilty in October 2025 on multiple counts related to the discharge of a firearm during a 2018 political rally. As of April 15, 2026, he is appearing in the East London Magistrate’s Court for sentencing proceedings.

Case Background

The charges originated from an incident on July 28, 2018, during the EFF’s fifth-anniversary celebration at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape. Video footage showed Malema firing what appeared to be a rifle into the air in front of thousands of supporters. The case was brought forward by the lobby group AfriForum.

Guilty Verdict

Malema was convicted on five counts, including:

Unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

of a firearm and ammunition. Discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place.

in a built-up area or public place. Reckless endangerment to person or property.

to person or property. Failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger.

During the trial, Malema’s defense argued that the weapon was a toy gun and that the shots were part of a simulation, but the court rejected this, citing ballistic evidence and eyewitness testimony. His co-accused, former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, was acquitted of charges related to supplying the weapon due to insufficient evidence.

Sentencing and Current Status