WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema sentencing for firearm case

EFF leader Julius Malema to be sentenced at the Regional Court in KuGompo city.
Julius Malema was found guilty in October 2025 on multiple counts related to the discharge of a firearm during a 2018 political rally. As of April 15, 2026, he is appearing in the East London Magistrate’s Court for sentencing proceedings.
Case Background
The charges originated from an incident on July 28, 2018, during the EFF’s fifth-anniversary celebration at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape. Video footage showed Malema firing what appeared to be a rifle into the air in front of thousands of supporters. The case was brought forward by the lobby group AfriForum.
Guilty Verdict
Malema was convicted on five counts, including:
- Unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
- Discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place.
- Reckless endangerment to person or property.
- Failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger.
During the trial, Malema’s defense argued that the weapon was a toy gun and that the shots were part of a simulation, but the court rejected this, citing ballistic evidence and eyewitness testimony. His co-accused, former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, was acquitted of charges related to supplying the weapon due to insufficient evidence.
Sentencing and Current Status
- Proposed Sentence: The state is seeking a maximum sentence of 15 years of direct imprisonment.
- Mitigation: During pre-sentencing hearings, a social worker recommended a fine instead of jail time, noting Malema’s role as a provider and his political impact.
- Political Implications: If sentenced to more than 12 months in prison without the option of a fine, Malema could lose his seat in the National Assembly.
- Next Steps: Malema has maintained that the case is politically motivated and has vowed to appeal any custodial sentence.
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